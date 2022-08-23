WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The father, standing with his son, also reminded Neville that he is one of the players who brought titles for the Red Devils.
Manchester United has had poor seasons without trophies but managed to trump Liverpool by 2-1 at Old Trafford stadium on Monday night.
.@GNev2 has pulled pic.twitter.com/5jQy6elIbJ— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 22, 2022
