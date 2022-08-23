SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA





JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says the country’s unemployment rate stood at 33.9% in the second quarter of the year.

This marks a 0.6% decline in the data from 4.5% in the first quarter.

While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.

Stats SA said there were 12.3 million jobless people in the second quarter of the year, according to the expanded definition of unemployment.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in the second quarter of the year shows that eight million people were still searching for jobs - while 3.6 million were discouraged work seekers with 700,000 who have stopped looking for other reasons.

South Africa has 40.2 million people of working age.

With the slight shift in the overall number of people with jobs - there are now 15.6 million employed people in the labour market.

With the labour force participation rate increasing by 1.7% to 58.6% in the second quarter - the figures for both employed and unemployed people increased during the term.

The participation rate is the proportion of the working-age population that is either employed or unemployed.

The QLFS is a household-based sample survey that collects data on the labour market activities of people aged fifteen years to sixty-four.

The sample covers about 30 000 households.

The labour market gained 648,000 in the second quarter, with the most recorded in community and social services, trade, and finance.

Manufacturing, which has performed well in the past, saw 73,000 job losses.

The new figures were published in the QLFS that was released by Stats SA on Tuesday morning.

