Saftu wants to starts new process with Cosatu to join more hands
Clement Manyathela spoke to the general secretary Saftu, Zwelinzima Vavi, about Wednesday's planned national shutdown.
Saftu is adamant that the scheduled national shutdown will begin a new journey of partnership with Cosatu.
The action is against the worsening state of the economy, the rising cost of living and Eskom's continued power cuts among others.
Vavi was in conversation with 702's Clement Manyathela.
We are not in competition with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), and we want to start a new process to join more hands.Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions
The union also called on workers to stay away from their workplaces and join the shutdown in major cities across the country.
We are asking workers to observe a stay away and we want more workers on the streets.Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions
We are trying to make workers to reject the abnormality we live under today and it is just not normal in a country rated with wealth and yet we have 75% of its youth unemployed.Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : 702
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More