Saftu wants to starts new process with Cosatu to join more hands





Clement Manyathela spoke to the general secretary Saftu, Zwelinzima Vavi, about Wednesday's planned national shutdown.

Saftu is adamant that the scheduled national shutdown will begin a new journey of partnership with Cosatu.

The action is against the worsening state of the economy, the rising cost of living and Eskom's continued power cuts among others.

Vavi was in conversation with 702's Clement Manyathela.

We are not in competition with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), and we want to start a new process to join more hands. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions

The union also called on workers to stay away from their workplaces and join the shutdown in major cities across the country.

We are asking workers to observe a stay away and we want more workers on the streets. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions

We are trying to make workers to reject the abnormality we live under today and it is just not normal in a country rated with wealth and yet we have 75% of its youth unemployed. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary- South African Federation of Trade Unions

