'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Elwen, the director of Sea Search Research & Conservation.
-
Recent anecdotes abound of Orcas killing great white sharks and attacking boats
-
Orcas have sophisticated hunting techniques that are often specific to a particular group
-
Local sightings of Orcas are on the increase
RELATED: Incredible footage of orca attack shows pressure on sharks in SA waters
Orcas are both very cuddly and cute, and everybody loves them, but also incredibly dangerous, top predators… They’re so good at hunting, they have a lot of time for play…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Orcas also known as killer whales are apex predators, as they have no natural predators.
They even hunt great white sharks and footage exists to prove it.
There have been numerous reports of Orcas attacking sailboats in Europe.
Recently, a 37-foot sailboat had its rudder broken off after an encounter with a pod of Orcas off the coast of France.
There is even a Facebook group, with more than 13,000 members, documenting boat/Orca encounters.
[Attacking boats] is not normal behaviour… It seems to be two groups of whales that are doing this [attacks on boats in France]. It is a new behaviour…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Possibly, the animals had a bad experience… Orcas can almost certainly hold grudges…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
A fatal attack on humans by wild orcas has never been documented though there have been several incidents of captive Orcas killing or injuring their handlers.
Orcas learn novel hunting techniques from each other, that are often specific to one group, a sort of “animal culture”.
There is a lot of “cultural” diversity around the world.
The targeting of sharks did not happen in South Africa prior to 2015…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
In South America, they strand feed. They slide up the beach to take seals… New behaviours can appear in a population…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Kiewit interviewed Elwen - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-and-black-killer-whale-on-blue-pool-34809/
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran
There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.Read More
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'
Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets?Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
DNA plays an important role in research and forensic studies, but how well does it work and what are the rules?Read More