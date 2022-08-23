'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Elwen, the director of Sea Search Research & Conservation.

Recent anecdotes abound of Orcas killing great white sharks and attacking boats

Orcas have sophisticated hunting techniques that are often specific to a particular group

Local sightings of Orcas are on the increase

Orcas are both very cuddly and cute, and everybody loves them, but also incredibly dangerous, top predators… They’re so good at hunting, they have a lot of time for play… Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation

Orcas also known as killer whales are apex predators, as they have no natural predators.

They even hunt great white sharks and footage exists to prove it.

There have been numerous reports of Orcas attacking sailboats in Europe.

Recently, a 37-foot sailboat had its rudder broken off after an encounter with a pod of Orcas off the coast of France.

There is even a Facebook group, with more than 13,000 members, documenting boat/Orca encounters.

[Attacking boats] is not normal behaviour… It seems to be two groups of whales that are doing this [attacks on boats in France]. It is a new behaviour… Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation

Possibly, the animals had a bad experience… Orcas can almost certainly hold grudges… Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation

A fatal attack on humans by wild orcas has never been documented though there have been several incidents of captive Orcas killing or injuring their handlers.

Orcas learn novel hunting techniques from each other, that are often specific to one group, a sort of “animal culture”.

There is a lot of “cultural” diversity around the world.

The targeting of sharks did not happen in South Africa prior to 2015… Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation

In South America, they strand feed. They slide up the beach to take seals… New behaviours can appear in a population… Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation

