World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training
Clement Manyathela spoke to executive business coach Dr Marlet Tromp about management training for employees.
- Companies often appoint managers without giving them necessary training
- The skills you need for your job are not necessarily the same as management skills
According to Tromp you can be fantastic at your job and a skilled worker but that does not mean you have the skills necessary for management.
A management position also comes with a change in thinking as you no longer are just thinking about your job and your tasks, but you have to think about the entire company.
Every single decision you make might have an impact on the organisation.Dr Marlet Tromp, executive business coach
A manager without training can have a devastating impact on the team and the company as they do not know how to manage and work with the team or make decisions for the good of the organisation.
If companies can invest in management workshops, particularly for new managers and those in middle management positions - it can ensure that managers learn the necessary skills and understand how to apply them in a practical way, said Tromp.
A manager can make or break a team, but Tromp said it is never too late to start management training and learn how to best take on this position.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets?Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
DNA plays an important role in research and forensic studies, but how well does it work and what are the rules?Read More