World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training





Clement Manyathela spoke to executive business coach Dr Marlet Tromp about management training for employees.

Companies often appoint managers without giving them necessary training

The skills you need for your job are not necessarily the same as management skills

© fizkes/123rf.com

According to Tromp you can be fantastic at your job and a skilled worker but that does not mean you have the skills necessary for management.

A management position also comes with a change in thinking as you no longer are just thinking about your job and your tasks, but you have to think about the entire company.

Every single decision you make might have an impact on the organisation. Dr Marlet Tromp, executive business coach

A manager without training can have a devastating impact on the team and the company as they do not know how to manage and work with the team or make decisions for the good of the organisation.

If companies can invest in management workshops, particularly for new managers and those in middle management positions - it can ensure that managers learn the necessary skills and understand how to apply them in a practical way, said Tromp.

A manager can make or break a team, but Tromp said it is never too late to start management training and learn how to best take on this position.

