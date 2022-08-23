Drugs and alcohol make your brain shrink
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Marlin McKay, a General Practitioner, about the long-term effects of consuming substances.
- Smoking cigarettes and cannabis, drinking excessively, and using hard drugs will affect your physical and mental health
- The brain is where most of the damage occurs when substances are used
Whether you're smoking a cigarette, vaping, or partaking in the occasional alcoholic beverage, substances can affect the body and mind. That's according to General Practitioner Marlin McKay.
He says you're likely to develop a very unhealthy habit.
The short term effect is the high that the people get, the feeling of pleasure. It just makes you relax and you end up wanting more.Dr Marlin McKay, General Practitioner
The effects of abusing substances are not just physical. According to McKay, the brain is where the most damage occurs.
It can make you aggressive, paranoid...bipolar, impulsive...lose of self-control. This is when people tend to commit crime, road rage...so it's a major effect on one's life.Dr Marlin McKay, General Practitioner
Those arguing that vaping is healthier than smoking are also in for a big surprise.
My advice is don't start it and if you are doing it, whether vaping or smoking, you must stop.Dr Marlin McKay, General Practitioner
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50549923_marijuana-background-cannabis-joint-bud-in-plastic-bag-and-hemp-leaves-on-wooden-table-addictive-dru.html
