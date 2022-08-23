Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Angolans head to the polls on Wednesday in what will almost certainly be the tightest election since the dawn of the multiparty democracy 30 years ago.
Voters will either choose the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has been in government since independence in 1975, or the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).
The MPLA draws much support from its role in ending the civil war (1975 to 2002) against UNITA.
Angola has a young, dissatisfied population, many of which have little memory of the war.
... 60% of Angolans are under 24 years old; young people who are not taken in by the MPLA message… if this election was absolutely above board, UNITA will win it…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Young people are growing increasingly powerful, politically… They don’t have to buy the message from the ruling party that they liberated them, therefore they deserve their vote…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
In 2021, the MPLA passed laws centralising vote counting, leading to concerns about whether the election can be free.
Kiewit interviewed Cornish - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158609387_african-woman-hold-small-angola-flag-in-hands-.html?vti=mxal14maber4vrbrss-1-17
