'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about the latest jobs numbers.
South Africa's unemployment rate dropped further in the second quarter of 2022, to 33,9%.
648 000 jobs were gained from April to June, according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).
The increase brings the total number of employed people in the country to 15.6 million.
However, the number of unemployed people increased by 132 000 in Q2, bringing that figure to eight million.
Unemployment had hit a new record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work seekers who have stopped looking for work, fell from 45.5% to 44.1%.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
While we should receive the small improvement in jobs numbers positively Mhlanga says, "it is nothing to celebrate".
33.9% is only 0.6 of a percentage point lower than the 34.5%, so we shouldn't really celebrate this marginal improvement.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
To a large extent it's really technicals, rather than the actual creation of jobs in the economy... but that aside, 648 000 found jobs in the economy out of 780 000 that went to look for jobs.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
We need to take into account that a large portion of the formal jobs that were created are in the government sector, he says.
That's 236 000 jobs... That is the government did what it is supposed to do during times of economic slack, but the bad thing is these are part-time jobs, which means they will be forever vulnerable to what the fiscus can handle.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Mhlanga's analysis
