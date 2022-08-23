Wits Law Clinic can assist you with your legal matters





The Wits University Law Clinic has been operating for over 40 years.

What started as a small legal advice office, has now evolved into one of the largest law clinics in South Africa.

The clinic covers matters pertaining to divorce, custody battles, guardianship, labour disputes, civil law cases, evictions, and unlawful arrests. It also has a refugee and migrant matters unit.

All of the clinic’s services are pro bono. Legal assistance is made available to clients who meet the requirements for financial assistance.

The clinic does not assist with criminal, Road Accident Fund (RAF), and estates cases, said Dass. But he's added that people will be pointed in the right direction.

Every person who walks into the clinic at least will leave the law clinic, even if a file is not opened, with a sense of clarity or direction in relation to their legal matter. Daven Dass, Wits Law Clinic director and supervising attorney

