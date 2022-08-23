Wits Law Clinic can assist you with your legal matters
The Wits University Law Clinic has been operating for over 40 years.
What started as a small legal advice office, has now evolved into one of the largest law clinics in South Africa.
The clinic covers matters pertaining to divorce, custody battles, guardianship, labour disputes, civil law cases, evictions, and unlawful arrests. It also has a refugee and migrant matters unit.
All of the clinic’s services are pro bono. Legal assistance is made available to clients who meet the requirements for financial assistance.
The clinic does not assist with criminal, Road Accident Fund (RAF), and estates cases, said Dass. But he's added that people will be pointed in the right direction.
Every person who walks into the clinic at least will leave the law clinic, even if a file is not opened, with a sense of clarity or direction in relation to their legal matter.Daven Dass, Wits Law Clinic director and supervising attorney
Listen to full audio above.
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More