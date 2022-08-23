UJ uses blockchain technology to protect the integrity of degrees





John Perlman spoke to senior director of academic administration at the University of Johannesburg, Tinus van Zyl, about how fraud is being combatted.

Fraudsters have created fake university certificates or changed information on their degrees.

UJ has started using blockchain technology to allow employers to verify the information on a degree certificate.

According to Van Zyl, when people create false documentation or change information on their certificates, it brings the integrity of degrees awarded into question.

The University of Johannesburg has started using blockchain technology to protect the integrity of certificates issued.

The university's certificates will now come with a scannable QR code, that can be used to prove to employers that the information is accurate.

So, with this QR code on the certificate you can actually make sure that the information was not altered after it was issued. Tinus van Zyl, Senior director of academic administration at the University of Johannesburg

The QR codes can be scanned with a standard smartphone and will open up a webpage with all the information of the certificate.

