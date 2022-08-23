Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'





Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana about the southern Africa import-export fracas.

Namibia and Botswana recently banned the import of certain fresh produce from South Africa.

Local farmers, through Agri SA, have called on government to intervene as the ban goes against trade agreements the two countries have with South Africa.

Namibian government officials say the call is an emotional one, and unbalanced, reports The Namibian.

"This includes agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, who said South Africa also has import bans that no one has called on to revoke."

Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain what is actually going on.

You would struggle to understand it because we're talking Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), which should actually be duty-free trading among the different countries... so it's counter-intuitive to have one government saying they are banning this or banning that. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

The number of vegetables that were banned by Botswana about three or four weeks ago and then Namibia... are, they say in those two countries, 'to preserve their own internal economy'. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Namibia is emphasizing that 100% of some of its produce is imported from South Africa, a country that bans sugar imports to protect its own farmers, Kgomoeswana says.

It's almost the paradox of 'how can we get intra-Africa trade going if smaller economies like Botswana and Namibia are taking on South Africa by trying to preserve their fresh produce market by banning imports'... That's why the SA farming community... are saying 'please leave this because i'ts irrational'... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

... and a retort from Namibia that 'you are being emotional because you have your own bans on sugar imports so it's tit for tat... We are recovering from COVID, we are going to do everything that will help our GDP to grow'... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

This is an example of how all the talk of intra-African trade overlooks the practical realities, Kgomoeswana says.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'