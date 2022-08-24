Law enforcement in Tshwane, Cape Town ready for rising cost of living protests
Africa Melane speaks to the Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Tshwane, Grandi Theunissen, and City of Cape Town's JP Smith, about the state of readiness in the two cities ahead of the national protests by Cosatu and Saftu.
The cities of Tshwane and Cape Town have put plans in place to monitor the protests.
Major routes in both cities are expected to be closed as protestors will be marching to various key points to submit memorandums.
The shutdown will conclude around 2pm across all major cities in the country.
Africa Melane speaks to the mayoral committee member on Safety and Security in Tshwane, Grandi Theunissen.
Theunissen said that law enforcement is on standby to monitor the protest.
We are prepared for the maximum amount and there are rumours that people are not going to participate, and it may not be the numbers mentioned.Grandi Theunissen, MMC Safety and Security - City of Tshwane
We have prepared the metro police on standby, and we have also arranged additional public order police should they any necessary, as things can get out of hand.Grandi Theunissen, MMC Safety and Security - City of Tshwane
Joining the conversation from Cape Town, the mayoral committee on Safety and Security, JP Smith, added that they were not expecting disruptions in the city.
We don’t anticipate any significant disruptions today as we have multiple events taking place today.JP Smith, MMC Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
I hope the protesters understand that their actions impact abilities on others in getting employment.JP Smith, MMC Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More