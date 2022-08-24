How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline, Jonathan Ayache, about the airline's offerings that could save South Africans some cash when booking a flight with them.

The airline, which launched in 2020, has given some tips for passengers looking to travel on a budget.

Ayache said that one of the most efficient ways for customers to save money on airline tickets is to book in advance.

As the world continues to open up its shores, travel demand has increased which, along with fuel increases, has made airline tickets sky-rocket.

If you were to book far in advance, you are likely to get tickets at a far less price.

The airline allows consumers to cancel tickets 24 hours in advance at no extra cost.

This allows for flexibility because, even in the event of prices dropping closer to the date, you can just cancel the ticket and get a full refund and book another flight - and you can do it all online.

Another thing that we're doing is we've developed a wallet technology that enables seamless changes online so you don't have to speak to anyone. Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline

Another cool option from the airline is its bulk discount bundles.

Unlike other airlines, discount bundles do not have to accumulate over a period of time. Rather, if you were to book in bulk, you would get an upfront discount on your purchases.

If you buy in bulk we offer a discount upfront. It's not like something [like] miles you have to accumulate. If you put money down today, you will get a discount today. Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline

