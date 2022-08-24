With average rainfall expected, dry spell continues for Nelson Mandela Bay
Africa Melane spoke to Joseph Tsatsire, the director of water distribution at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
- Combined dam levels in Gqeberha at 15.63%
- Daily water usage in Gqeberha now at 261 million litres
Dam levels in the coastal metro are currently sitting at 15.63%.
Tsatsire said residents were still urged to use water sparingly as no improvement was expected anytime soon.
The residents are responding...over the past three months, we sitting around 290 megalitres consumption on a daily basis....we need to reduce more and our target is around 230 megalitres.Joseph Tsatsire, Head of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
The weather forecast for the next few months is also not promising.
We continue to speak to the SA Weather Service and currently, they're telling us we're going to receive average rainfall and it won't have any significant impact on our dam levels. It [rainfall] is only going to be in the suburbs and not in the catchment areas. Some of our people are actually harvesting water and it can help offset our demand.Joseph Tsatsire, Head of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
The municipality undertook a mammoth task to repair leaks in the system, which has worsened the problem.
Tsatsire said that their turnaround time for repairing a leak once reported is currently three to four days.
The aspiration is that we at least have a one-day turnaround on all leaks being repaired.Joseph Tsatsire, Head of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
