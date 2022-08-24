'We are not losing the battle', Lebeya on fighting priority crimes in SA





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Godfrey Lebeya, about national priority crimes in South Africa.

The Hawks have denied claims that they were losing the fight against priority crimes in South Africa.

Priority crimes include corruption and fraud, which are one of the biggest threats to public and private institutions that disrupt service delivery.

The crime-fighting body's head Lebeya said that suspects embroiled in serious crimes are rolled before the courts across the country.

We have placed bigger cases involving corruption and fraud in all provinces and we have secured more than 4,000 convictions. Godfrey Lebeya, head - Hawks

We have arrested more than 143 and 33 cases were finalised with convictions and when you calculate the rate, it gives you 94% conviction rate. Godfrey Lebeya, head - Hawks

Lebeya added that they were dismantling the supply of drugs as they continued to work with international organisations.

We have secured arrests of suspects and now [they are] appearing in courts, so we are not losing the battle and we are working on stopping the supply of drugs. Godfrey Lebeya, head - Hawks

We are working with international organisations to also arrest others across borders who are bringing drugs into the country. Godfrey Lebeya, head - Hawks

