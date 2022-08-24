We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers
- The Stellenbosch University Choir is the oldest and most awarded choir in South Africa
- They had been on their way home from performing at the funeral of Nigerian princess, Margaret Obaigbena
- Passengers listened in delight as they were treated to a beautiful rendition of 'Weeping'
There was barely a dry eye in the...air...this week, as passengers onboard an SAA flight were treated to an impromptu performance by The Stellenbosch University Choir.
The award-winning chorus was returning from Lagos where they had been invited to perform at the funeral service of Princess Margaret Obaigbena of Nigeria.
Treating their fellow passengers to a heart-wrenching rendition of 'Weeping', the talented singers proved why they're the most awarded choir in the country.
Check out the video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers
Source : Source: Twitter/@allcapetown
