Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
- Zoleka Mandela says she has been diagnosed with bone cancer
- The author and two-time cancer survivor shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday
I’m dying … I don’t want to die.
So ended a heartbreaking Instagram post from two-time cancer survivor and author Zoleka Mandela on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old shared with her half a million followers that cancer - which she had fought twice had returned.
"I have Bone Metastasis."
Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, described how she had sought the advice of her doctor, after experiencing "excruciating pain" in her left rib.
She wrote: "I went for an x-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago - I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer."
Bone metastasis happens when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone - which is more likely in cases of breast and prostate cancers.
The 'When Hope Whispers' memoirist now faces an anxious wait, following a CT scan and bone scan, to determine how far the cancer had spread.
Demonstrating incredible honesty and vulnerability, Mandela wrote of her fears as a mother.
"I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now. What do I tell my children?"
"How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not?"
Mandela, who gave birth to her sixth and youngest child, Zingce, in April the day before her 42nd birthday, had dealt with more in her lifetime than many people experience in lives twice as long.
Not only has she fought and survived breast cancer twice before, but she is also in long-term recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, battled depression and has experienced the loss of two children.
Since sharing the news, Mandela - who celebrated her 12th year of sobriety earlier this month - has been inundated with messages of support from fans and well-wishers.
Check out some of the messages below.
Lord, look upon Zoleka Mandela with eyes of mercy. May Your healing hand rest upon her,may Your life-giving powers flow into every cell of her body and into the depths of her soul, cleansing, purifying, restoring her to wholeness and strength for service in Your Kingdom. Amen 🙏🏽— BabalwaN (@BossB_) August 23, 2022
Im so heartbroken for Zoleka Mandela. This must be devastating for her. To survive cancer 2x then have it back for the 3rd time? That time you have a newborn baby💔— Sweetest Taboo (@monde__m) August 23, 2022
Zoleka Mandela's story breaks my heart 💔💔💔. She has a new baby! She needs a break, her body needs a break. This cancer thing again😔💔💔😭— Mogoshadi (@Tumi_lp) August 23, 2022
Zoleka Mandela deserves life lord💔. She was trying so hard— TheeMissAmanda (@TinotendaAmanda) August 23, 2022
Love and Light to Zoleka Mandela, that woman hasn’t rested shame, she’s deserves peace, Losing both her mom and grandmother, surviving drugs and cancer. May she find strength in the Lord 🙏 #ZolekaMandela— #LOVE&LIGHT (@khoza_bonnie) August 23, 2022
RELATED:Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
Source : Zoleka Mandela Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ChjMyshDEEe/?hl=en
