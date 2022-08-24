'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour





Bongani Bingwa speaks to renowned American soul music icon Karyn White about her South African live tour.

Multi-platinum-selling White is beaming with joy about South African fans appreciating her influence on music.

The 56-year-old is known for hit singles including Superwoman, _Secret Rendezvous _and _The Way You Love Me, _just to mention a few.

She is set to perform live at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on 26 August and at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 28 August 2022.

I have felt like people have forgotten me, but little did I know that here in South Africa you embraced my last album. Karyn White, RnB icon

It is just an honour and being back in music and just having South Africans embracing me and also being honoured in the USA. Karyn White, RnB icon

White added that the RnB genre is not doing well, especially in the USA.

We are trying to find it back especially in the states and legends are having tough times with radio where Hip Hop is dominating. Karyn White, RnB icon

