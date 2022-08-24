



JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's consumer price inflation has hit a 13-year high of 7.8%.

According to Statistics South Africa, on a month-on-month basis, inflation is up 1.5%.

Annual consumer price inflation was 7,8% in July, up from 7,4% in June. Price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, #fuel and #electricity made a notable impact on this month's reading.



Listen here for more: https://t.co/e7VQuZvF9k#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/YivwRCUBPN — Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 24, 2022

The largest contributor to the acceleration of inflation is transport, which has recorded an increase of 25% year-on-year.

That accounts for 3.4 percentage points of annual inflation.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are also up by 9.7%, contributing 1.7 percentage points to the total annual rate.

Stats SA data also showed how housing and utilities also accelerated 4% year-on-year, contributing 1 percentage point.

Various other goods and services increased by 3.6% accounting for 0.5 percentage points of annual inflation.

This article first appeared on EWN : Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July