Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magi... 25 August 2022 8:00 PM
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing. 25 August 2022 6:41 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021. 25 August 2022 7:45 PM
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved. 25 August 2022 7:24 PM
View all Business
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community. 25 August 2022 2:34 PM
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better 'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215. 25 August 2022 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from... 25 August 2022 1:36 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: Teary woman in a bar explains Michael Jackson phobia Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2022 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people

25 August 2022 1:49 PM
by Yonela Diko
Tags:
Yonela Diko
African National Congress (ANC)
young leaders
ANC leaders

There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.

OPINION

Whether it's Benjamin Disraeli or Victor Hugo who said "any man who is under 30 and is not a liberal has no heart, and any man who is over 30 and is not a conservative has no brains" was attempting to answer the question of whether we become conservative with age and as a result, less interested in big changes.

Young people under 30 are expected to be idealistic, impractical, imaginative, courageous, adventurous, impatient with lack of change, the very qualities we need for progress. It is this idealism and courage that has given us the tools of commerce that run the world today conceived by young people trying to make their lives easy and refusing to be comfortable with struggling.

Young people have consistently harnessed our science and technology to give us some of our great sources of energy today and it is them that will give us new ones that will finally answer some of today's problems. The Economy needs new technology and machinery for a new age and such changes must also close the digital divide that has been the defining feature of the world of our parents.

Our hopes for imaginative and innovative answers to these problems rests on young people.

IS THE ANC'S RULING ELITE READY TO PASS THE BATON?

It has always been the energy of youth, their probing mind, their dissatisfaction with the status quo, agitation for change, that has always given countries a leap forward and ours is no different as we march towards the new Jerusalem.

Young people, particularly young and black are fully conscious of the present realities faced by blacks and Africans, especially women. It is this consciousness that gives them the drive, the impatience and the sheer force of will to say their time is now, they cannot wait any longer.

In South Africa and in the one organisation that has been part of the dynamic South African story for over a century - the ANC, young people have been the catalyst of every major turning point. The national objective of the ANC has been to usher in what the organisation calls the National Democratic Society (NDS), through fighting the three interrelated antagonistic contradictions of class, race and patriarchal relations. This objective, the ANC opines, will be achieved through a National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

While these contractions are no longer overtly and cruelly witnessed today, they remain very much alive and even more devastating because they are hidden.

The fact that today's young people may have not confronted colonialism and apartheid in their coldest forms serves as daily fodder by the 'old' to dismiss young people as lacking the experience that will shape their perspectives and policies for the complete liberation of our people. Leaders like comrade Gwede Mantashe hold on to this narrative.

The reality is that young people, at any given time, are always at the coalface of insidious forms of exploitation and exclusion as they seek to enter the world and define their place in it. The idea that because young people did not experience the overt and cruelly exercised forms of oppression, they do not grasp the gravity of this exploitation is a false narrative.

What is true is that outdated dogmas and old slogans will not solve our current and future challenges. Our young people have the answers to our problems. Those who want to hold on to the past and cling to the present, who are secured in their current positions will not give us the solutions we need. It is the youth that is excited about change and willing to take greater risks to realise the change.

IMMEDIATE TASKS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Much of the promise of democracy has not been fulfilled for many South Africans and that we continue leading change at a snail's pace is unacceptable. It is the task of young people to shake the country out of its slumber and complacency in moving with speed in fulfilling its democratic promise and aspirations of the freedom charter for all. It is young people who must shake the establishment in its refusal to let go of its stronghold and open up the economy for all to meaningfully participate.

It is young people who find the continued suffering of their parents and fellow human beings unbearable even as the parents themselves may have adjusted to their suffering, and young people want to put all their energies into eradicating all the suffering.

Young people are ready to make their contribution to give our world a leap forward. We are ready to rebuild our organisations, institutions, and our country.

ALL POLITICAL PROGRESS HAS DEPENDED ON YOUNG PEOPLE

When the 1944 generation of youth leaguers came busting through the gates, they were driven by their idealism and impatience of youth, against an unyielding yoke of black oppression, and old leaders who seemed stuck in Reverend Dube's maxim of struggle ‘Excelsior!’ – onward, higher; cautiously, ploddingly', a maxim that seems at odds with the urgency of the battle of the shifting times.

Young people wanted to radicalise their intellect and their ideas and to come up with new and more effective means of waging the struggle for the liberation of the people and were willing to die for it. They were not going to be just a voice on the periphery of the elders' organisation, they wanted to take over the organisation and they did.

There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.

The ANC has always benefited from the youth of its leaders, from Dube, Makgatho, Mahabane, Gumede - all were either just entering their 40s to mid-40s and had already accomplished much and led in many structures by the time they took over the ANC. It is only Nelson Mandela who took over the ANC at the old age of 70. Still, Mandela's cabinet was one of the youngest we have ever had, because Madiba himself had appreciated the sharpness of his own youth in the 1944 generation and delegated much of his work to his young deputy and cabinet.

CONCLUSION

For the ANC to survive then, it took young leaders like Lembede, Sisulu, Tambo, Mandela, Majombozi, Mda, Nkomo, Nokwe - all in their mid-20s and many others who were not just youth leaguers but were young leaders driven by a sense of destiny and urgency to lead the entire ANC and country at the point where elders had become more conservative with age. They bent the ark of history.

This is no different to the generation of young people that followed - Thabo Mbeki, Chris Hani, Parlo Jordan, Zola Skweyiya and others and they came into the organisation to lead it into greater frontiers and new waves of battle.

If today's ANC is to revive and thrive, young people must take over the reins.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko


This article first appeared on EWN : YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people




25 August 2022 1:49 PM
by Yonela Diko
Tags:
Yonela Diko
African National Congress (ANC)
young leaders
ANC leaders

More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions

24 August 2022 5:07 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu

24 August 2022 2:11 PM

Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 12 February 2019.

ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away

23 August 2022 8:17 AM

In a media statement, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni hailed Mentor as a true patriot that served her country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of members of Abahlali baseMjondolo on 24 February 2020 marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities on land reform. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN

'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead

22 August 2022 8:19 PM

Sbu Zikode, president at Abahlali Basemjondolo, chats to John Perlman about Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Lindokuhle Mnguni being killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede (front right) and some of her co-accused appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in her corruption case on 10 December 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges

22 August 2022 2:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Amendments to Municipal Systems Act to end patronage in SA municipalities?

22 August 2022 12:29 PM

Government says the signing into law of amendments to the Municipal Systems Act is a massive leap forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Monkeypox belongs to the Poxviridae family of viruses, which includes smallpox. Picture: CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox

19 August 2022 2:32 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm took place on 18 June 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe

19 August 2022 12:34 PM

African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

© forplayday/123rf.com

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

25 August 2022 3:03 PM

A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tommaso79/123rf.com

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam

Business Local

'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry

Local Entertainment

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

Local

EWN Highlights

'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'

25 August 2022 8:54 PM

Russian-held nuclear plant cut from Ukraine grid as Putin orders troop boost

25 August 2022 8:13 PM

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open

25 August 2022 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA