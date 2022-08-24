Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions





The National Shutdown is the top story today with the confusion reigning as to who was or wasn't taking part. It reportedly got off to a slow start as South Africans seemingly continued with business as usual amid calls from the country's two trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu for a national shutdown,

While many workers seemingly understood the intention of the action, others felt they could not afford to participate because the personal implications were just too severe. Numsa and Santaco were most notable in taking that stand.

Uveka Rangappa spoke with Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu, where he addressed some of the friction.

We have a gripe with Santaco considering that they themselves are indulging in price gouging. No one actually regulates or supervises how they adjust their own prices. Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson - Cosatu

Pamla adds that when the petrol price increases, taxis increase prices but not vice versa.

When there is a reduction in the price of fuel, no one goes back to them to check whether they are also adjusting their own prices according to fuel price hikes...So Santaco isn't really an ally of workers. Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson - Cosatu

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

More July Unrest instigators appear in court.

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran are back in court.

OUTA and other civil society organisations call for the protection whistle-blowers.

