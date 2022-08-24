Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions
Uveka Rangappa, standing in for Mandy Wiener, presented The Midday Report today.
The National Shutdown is the top story today with the confusion reigning as to who was or wasn't taking part. It reportedly got off to a slow start as South Africans seemingly continued with business as usual amid calls from the country's two trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu for a national shutdown,
While many workers seemingly understood the intention of the action, others felt they could not afford to participate because the personal implications were just too severe. Numsa and Santaco were most notable in taking that stand.
Uveka Rangappa spoke with Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu, where he addressed some of the friction.
We have a gripe with Santaco considering that they themselves are indulging in price gouging. No one actually regulates or supervises how they adjust their own prices.Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson - Cosatu
Pamla adds that when the petrol price increases, taxis increase prices but not vice versa.
When there is a reduction in the price of fuel, no one goes back to them to check whether they are also adjusting their own prices according to fuel price hikes...So Santaco isn't really an ally of workers.Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson - Cosatu
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- More July Unrest instigators appear in court.
- The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran are back in court.
- OUTA and other civil society organisations call for the protection whistle-blowers.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran
There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away
In a media statement, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni hailed Mentor as a true patriot that served her country.Read More
'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead
Sbu Zikode, president at Abahlali Basemjondolo, chats to John Perlman about Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Lindokuhle Mnguni being killed.Read More
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Amendments to Municipal Systems Act to end patronage in SA municipalities?
Government says the signing into law of amendments to the Municipal Systems Act is a massive leap forward.Read More
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.Read More
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe
African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.Read More