[IN PICTURES] Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown march in Tshwane





JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federations Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African Federation Trade Union (Saftu) embarked on a national shutdown on Wednesday.

Both the federations had mobilised their members and the general public to partake in the action across the country's provinces.

This comes after they had agreed to pave the way to collaboratively fight social injustice.

The two bodies said workers had had enough of South Africa's worsening economic situation.

They cited power utility Eskom's unending power cuts, the shocking unemployment and the high cost of living.

Cosatu also called for an end to casual employment as well as doing away with labour brokers - a plea that the federation had reiterated over the years.

"Ramaphosa will be our death," read a placard from one of the marchers in the City of Tshwane.

Another read: "Stop putting profit before the people."

Ironically, the national shutdown coincided with a hike in Consumer Price Inflation - which hit a 13-year high of 7.8%.

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), on a month-on-month basis, inflation is up by 1.5% in the country.

ALSO READ: SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA

On Tuesday, StatsSA announced a slight decline in the unemployment rate saying it stood at 33.9% for the second quarter of this year.

It said this was a 0.6% decrease from 4.5% in the first quarter.

But statistician general Risenga Maluleke said that despite a decline in joblessness, the youth remained vulnerable.

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

