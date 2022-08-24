What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
Clement Manyathela spoke to forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics - Mary Gordon to gain some insight into DNA testing.
-
DNA is found in every cell of our bodies and can be used for research or criminal investigations.
-
Except for persons arrested or charged with a crime, an individual must consent for DNA testing.
DNA is found in every cell in our bodies, and is something unique to each person, with the exception of identical twins, explained Gordon.
This makes DNA testing one of the best tools you can use to link a person to a crime as the DNA left behind is likely going to be their unique identifier.
According to Gordon, advancements in DNA technology mean that accurate DNA results can now be obtained from even the tiniest bit of DNA left behind.
These days the technology and the kits that are available have dramatically improved and become more sensitive so we are now able to obtain accurate DNA results with minute amounts of DNA.Mary Gordon, forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics
In addition to this, DNA can be found in our cells long after death, particularly in our bones and teeth.
DNA testing in this case is not only useful for criminal investigations but also for medical purposes or relationship testing.
And when it comes to the ethics of testing someone’s DNA, the rules vary based on the situation, said Gordon.
In a criminal investigation, DNA samples can be taken from any person arrested or charged with a crime, or if the person gives their consent or is ordered by the court to give their DNA.
However, if the DNA is being used for other testing purposes, an adult person must consent for their DNA to be used and a guardian must consent on behalf of a minor.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111608/jarun011160800126/62159841-blood-sample-for-dna-testing.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets?Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings
With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.Read More