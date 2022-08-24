What is DNA testing and how can it be used?





Clement Manyathela spoke to forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics - Mary Gordon to gain some insight into DNA testing.

DNA is found in every cell of our bodies and can be used for research or criminal investigations .

Except for persons arrested or charged with a crime, an individual must consent for DNA testing.

DNA is found in every cell in our bodies, and is something unique to each person, with the exception of identical twins, explained Gordon.

This makes DNA testing one of the best tools you can use to link a person to a crime as the DNA left behind is likely going to be their unique identifier.

According to Gordon, advancements in DNA technology mean that accurate DNA results can now be obtained from even the tiniest bit of DNA left behind.

These days the technology and the kits that are available have dramatically improved and become more sensitive so we are now able to obtain accurate DNA results with minute amounts of DNA. Mary Gordon, forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics

In addition to this, DNA can be found in our cells long after death, particularly in our bones and teeth.

DNA testing in this case is not only useful for criminal investigations but also for medical purposes or relationship testing.

And when it comes to the ethics of testing someone’s DNA, the rules vary based on the situation, said Gordon.

In a criminal investigation, DNA samples can be taken from any person arrested or charged with a crime, or if the person gives their consent or is ordered by the court to give their DNA.

However, if the DNA is being used for other testing purposes, an adult person must consent for their DNA to be used and a guardian must consent on behalf of a minor.

