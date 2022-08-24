Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?





Clement Manyathela speaks to the listeners about the various lies they’ve told in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline.

One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few months

Some listeners believe death is too strong an excuse to use to get out of work

A listener emailed into the show and confessed that they used an excuse of death in the family to get out of work. The listener also used the same excuse a few months later to get out of work again.

I would rather stay away from lying just to protect myself from myself. Clement Manyathela - 702 Presenter

Many people sent Whatsapp messages and voice notes into the show, commenting on how they feel about using death as an excuse to get out of work.

Hi Clement, never lie, especially about death and such things. No guys, it will always catch up with you. Clive - 702 listener

Clement...my mom used to say don't tempt fate. If you lie about people dying, I just feel it's going too far and it's almost like lightning will strike you. Noleen - 702 listener

