OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) CEO Wayne Duvenage about their call to the presidency at Deokaran’s memorial - to protect whistleblowers.
Deokaran was shot outside her home in an apparent hit.
Duvenage believes drastic change is needed to protect whistleblowers.
When Deokaran was assassinated outside her home in August last year she was a witness in multiple graft probes - including the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) probe into allegations of graft involving a R300 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.
While six people have appeared in court in connection with her murder, the person who ordered the hit has not yet been found.
According to Duvenage, this situation of whistleblowers being ousted or put in danger for flagging corruption is a huge issue that requires more than just implementing new or stricter laws.
We have good laws, but they are meaningless if they cannot be implemented.Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO
Duvenage said there needs to be a solid anti-corruption force that includes both government and civil society, and there needs to be more transparency in the procurement process to expose corruption.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44185369_whistleblower-silence-concept-or-intimidation-symbol-and-whistle-blower-silenced-to-stay-quiet-as-pr.html?vti=o5xpaldq4lmrbxp8p2-1-9
