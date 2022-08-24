'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu





Uveka Rangappa spoke to Cosatu spokesperson - Sizwe Pamla about Wednesday's national strike action.

Cosatu says it will continue supporting ANC government as workers have mandated them to do so

The trade union federation says it's happy with the turnout for Wednesday's national strike action

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Cosatu on Wednesday hit back at criticism that it's protesting against the same government it continues to support.

The union, along with others joined Wednesday's national shutdown march.

Cosatu has a mandate from members of the federation to support the African National Congress...It's also amazing for people to make assumptions that if you vote for someone you can't hold them accountable. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

Cosatu spokesperson - Sizwe Pamla said they were happy with initial reports of the turnout in the different provinces.

He reiterated that they did not bully workers into striking, but that it was an individual choice supported by the members of various affiliate unions.

Workers themselves have demanded that their union go on strike, people who are rallying their own households... Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

The SA National Taxi Council did not support the shutdown.

Pamla says they expected this, accusing the taxi industry of being party to price gouging.

Nobody regulates how they adjust their own prices. When there's a reduction in the price of fuel nobody goes back to them to say have you reduced? Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

