'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Cosatu spokesperson - Sizwe Pamla about Wednesday's national strike action.
- Cosatu says it will continue supporting ANC government as workers have mandated them to do so
- The trade union federation says it's happy with the turnout for Wednesday's national strike action
Cosatu on Wednesday hit back at criticism that it's protesting against the same government it continues to support.
The union, along with others joined Wednesday's national shutdown march.
Cosatu has a mandate from members of the federation to support the African National Congress...It's also amazing for people to make assumptions that if you vote for someone you can't hold them accountable.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
Cosatu spokesperson - Sizwe Pamla said they were happy with initial reports of the turnout in the different provinces.
He reiterated that they did not bully workers into striking, but that it was an individual choice supported by the members of various affiliate unions.
Workers themselves have demanded that their union go on strike, people who are rallying their own households...Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
The SA National Taxi Council did not support the shutdown.
Pamla says they expected this, accusing the taxi industry of being party to price gouging.
Nobody regulates how they adjust their own prices. When there's a reduction in the price of fuel nobody goes back to them to say have you reduced?Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
Scroll up to listen to the audio
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran
There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away
In a media statement, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni hailed Mentor as a true patriot that served her country.Read More
'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead
Sbu Zikode, president at Abahlali Basemjondolo, chats to John Perlman about Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Lindokuhle Mnguni being killed.Read More
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Amendments to Municipal Systems Act to end patronage in SA municipalities?
Government says the signing into law of amendments to the Municipal Systems Act is a massive leap forward.Read More
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.Read More
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe
African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.Read More
More from Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...Read More
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More
We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers
The Stellenbosch University Choir surprised (and delighted) passengers on board a flight from Lagos with this flash performance.Read More
Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are set to lead a national shutdown on Wednesday - where workers are encouraged to stay away from the office and take to the streets.Read More