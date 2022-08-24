Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Lauren Bright - Kay Mason Foundation CEO on this initiative.
Bright explained how ethical leadership is centred on community as opposed to what she describes as traditional ego or hero-driven leadership.
Endorsed by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, KMF is an organisation that focuses on empowering disadvantaged youths to become ‘the leaders they’re destined to be’.
We’ve got to raise and build leaders where they can instil ethics, integrity, justice, honour, peace… those core values at a school going age.Lauren Bright, Kay Mason Foundation CEO
The ethical leadership served as an antidote to the traditional kind of ego-driven leadership or hero leadership that we so often see.Lauren Bright, Kay Mason Foundation CEO
She said traditional leadership styles no longer connect with the youth – which is shown in the global decline of youth voters.
They are really looking for leaders who can guide them through the current 'global leadership crisis', she added.
KMF wants to solve the need for an evolved sense of leadership away from dated perspectives.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://twitter.com/KayMasonFdn/status/1547528896811307008/photo/1 Time: 12:30 PM · Jul 14, 2022·Hootsuite Inc.
