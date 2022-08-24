New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation number with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
- South Africa's consumer price inflation rose to 7.8% in July, from 7.4% in June
- An anticipated slowdown in price increases is still a good few months away says economist Kevin Lings
South Africa's annual consumer price inflation hit a new 13-year high in July.
It increased to 7.8%, from 7.4% in June.
Food and fuel price hikes were of course some of the main drivers.
Transport, electricity, housing and utilities also continue to push inflation higher says Statistics SA.
Among food products, oils and fats continue to register the highest annual rate of increase, accelerating to 36,2% in July from 32,5% in June.
The graphic below shows the change in average prices from July 2021 to July 2022 for some basic items. (Rice is the one product that's dropped in price).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
An anticipated slowdown in price increases is still a good few months away Lings says.
There's still quite a lot of pressure in the system. If you look at the agricultural level, the food component up until recently was 19% inflation... It's come off a little bit, but still high at about 14% now.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Manufactured food inflation sits at about 13%, so there's quite a lot of pressure still in the food pipeline. You've got to expect food then will go a little bit higher - it's already at 10.1% in total.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings notes that petrol inflation will come down from next month.
Where there is a benefit is obviously the petrol price. It came down last month; it will come down again next month and that we haven't seen yet in the inflation data.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The big worry according to Lings, is that there are more categories starting to show some pressure.
"Initially when inflation became a problem in South Africa it was definitely just food and fuel, but as the months have rolled past there is a broadening out."
It's this increase in the number of categories reflecting inflationary pressure that the Reserve Bank is worried about, he says.
Even though the economy is desperately weak, people find a way to put prices up... and there's a lot of pressure from the labour sector for higher wages... which the Reserve Bank will also be concerned about.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
[The inflation number] does also mean further price hikes, with higher interest rates effectively confirmed the next time the Reserve Bank meets.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
