A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Arthur Long - hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis - about the process of hypnosis and how it can help people.

Hypnotherapy involves tapping into the subconscious to retrain your brain

It can help someone recover from trauma, depression and more

Photo by MK Hamilton on Unsplash

When people picture hypnosis, it often conjures up images of a swinging pendulum at a magic show, while someone tells the participant that they're getting sleepy. But, the reality is very different.

According to Long, hypnotherapy has been practiced for tens of thousands of years. He says it is an effective way to treat trauma, overcome addictions, and manage anxiety and depression. Long said it can even help people with pain management, while they are being operated on.

Hypnotherapy works by tapping into a person’s subconscious, to bypass negative thoughts, and plant positive ones.

Once we go into the subconscious, it’s a whole different world. People feel calm, they trust themselves, they feel confident, and we teach them how to continue that, so it is an ongoing thing. Arthur Long, Hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis

To become an accredited hypnotherapist, considerable training is required. Long says it is not something you can pick up overnight

Hypnotherapy can give you the simple tools you need to retrain your brain, to recover from what happened, and teach you to feel calmer and at peace with your experience.

The main thing we bypass, when we bypass the brain, is bypassing fear. Arthur Long, Hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis

Instead of making a person regress back to their trauma, Long tries to help patients move forward from their experience without reliving it.

This type of therapy also comes with no physical or mental side effects, if it is done properly, said Long. He added that the therapy helps people feel better in their everyday life.

Listen to the audio above for more.