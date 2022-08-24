A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Arthur Long - hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis - about the process of hypnosis and how it can help people.
-
Hypnotherapy involves tapping into the subconscious to retrain your brain
-
It can help someone recover from trauma, depression and more
When people picture hypnosis, it often conjures up images of a swinging pendulum at a magic show, while someone tells the participant that they're getting sleepy. But, the reality is very different.
According to Long, hypnotherapy has been practiced for tens of thousands of years. He says it is an effective way to treat trauma, overcome addictions, and manage anxiety and depression. Long said it can even help people with pain management, while they are being operated on.
Hypnotherapy works by tapping into a person’s subconscious, to bypass negative thoughts, and plant positive ones.
Once we go into the subconscious, it’s a whole different world. People feel calm, they trust themselves, they feel confident, and we teach them how to continue that, so it is an ongoing thing.Arthur Long, Hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis
To become an accredited hypnotherapist, considerable training is required. Long says it is not something you can pick up overnight
Hypnotherapy can give you the simple tools you need to retrain your brain, to recover from what happened, and teach you to feel calmer and at peace with your experience.
The main thing we bypass, when we bypass the brain, is bypassing fear.Arthur Long, Hypnotherapist at International Academy of Hypnosis
Instead of making a person regress back to their trauma, Long tries to help patients move forward from their experience without reliving it.
This type of therapy also comes with no physical or mental side effects, if it is done properly, said Long. He added that the therapy helps people feel better in their everyday life.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/ZKD9FWSdq0E
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
DNA plays an important role in research and forensic studies, but how well does it work and what are the rules?Read More
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings
With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.Read More