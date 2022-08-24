Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
John Perlman spoke to chief economist at the Competition Commission, James Hodge about their latest findings.
-
Retailers sometimes raise prices more than necessary when inflation rises.
-
The cost of sunflower oil, for example, has increased far more than the cost of seeds.
The cost of living has been rising consistently but recent data from the Competition Commission has noted that the sharp increase in food prices may be the result of price gouging.
According to Hodge, the commission has been watching the prices of commodities to determine whether the price increases are justified by rising costs.
When you have quite high inflation, and everyone expects prices to be going up, it is easy for companies to push through much higher price increases than are really justified by their own costs.James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission
One item they have flagged the price increase of is sunflower oil.
According to Hodge, the cost of sunflower seeds has stayed stable, but the producer price of sunflower oil has increased by more than 70%.
The retail price of sunflower oil has only gone up by about 40% so it seems they have absorbed some of the increase, but Hodge said there does not seem to be a cost pressure to justify this price hike.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
