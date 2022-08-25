Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better





John Perlman spoke to Trophy Wine Show chairperson and judge, Michael Fridjhon.

Investec’s Trophy Wine Show is a South African premier wine competition.

The competition, which was held last month, hosts and identifies a number of top Cape wines. It aims to recognise achievements of the country’s winemakers and the wine industry.

Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020 is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.

The international wine expert said a number of winemakers crank up prices to convey the value of their wine.

This is due to the belief that if the wine is not expensive people won’t understand its value.

The product intrinsically reveals that you don’t have to spend too much money on a wine, if you use something like the Trophy Wine Show as the arbiter of quality. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert at Wine Wizard

Fridjhon has described his role as judge and chairperson of the competition as challenging.

Judges have to rank 100 wines, and then defend their score to the other panelists, he added.

There’s a lot of science that says that serious wine tasting is probably the most complex activity you can make your mind do. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert at Wine Wizard

Scroll up for the full interview.