Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away' Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July. 24 August 2022 6:54 PM
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistle... 24 August 2022 3:04 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:11 PM
View all Politics
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact. 24 August 2022 7:15 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging? The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up b... 24 August 2022 5:44 PM
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders. 24 August 2022 4:49 PM
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you? The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets? 24 August 2022 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert. 24 August 2022 11:42 AM
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at... 24 August 2022 9:34 AM
WATCH: Crowd, band chant father's name to find his missing son A video went viral when a man picked up a child who was missing in the crowd and started chanting his father's name. 23 August 2022 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months. 23 August 2022 10:09 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Whistleblower
Babita Deokaran
State capture whistleblower

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

This week, on the one-year anniversary of her murder, the media has given considerable attention to whistleblower Babita Deokaran. There have been interviews with her family members, memorials commemorating her sacrifice and courage have been held, and much airtime and column space has been filled with civil society advocates lamenting the lack of accountability and action from politicians.

And so it should be!

Babita Deokaran deserves that and more. It would come as a great comfort to her family that she is recognised as a hero and acknowledged.

The outrage is important and necessary. That is why it is absolutely essential that the excellent investigative work being done by News24 to uncover why Babita Deokaran was killed continues. It helps to put the subject in the spotlight and build increasing pressure on politicians.

But all of that is hollow without real tangible action from the government and from the ANC. There must be genuine, meaningful change.

I have in the post motivated for new whistleblowing legislation in the country, long overdue. Imagine a law that encourages whistleblowers to come forward, protected them from retribution, rewarded them for speaking up about corruption, and created a speak-up culture in South African society.

Imagine a Babita Deokaran Act that would serve as a reminder of her courage and commitment to good, clean governance in much the same way that the Magnitsky Act, a law providing for governmental sanctions against foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses, does for Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky’s legacy.

We could introduce legislation that mirrors the False Claims Act in the US, which provides significant protection for whistleblowers and entitles them to between ten and thirty percent of the money recovered from a successful whistleblowing complaint.

Or we could do what the Netherlands does and introduce a ‘Whistleblowing House’ – in South Africa, this could present as a Chapter Nine institution, independent of government and it would provide legal, psychological, financial, and security support to whistleblowers.

There are options. But in the face of all the outrage, lawmakers are doing little to change the framework.

I am told that within the Department of Justice, the legislative development team is in the process of developing a piece of law to put out for consultation. They are studying other jurisdictions and reviewing recommendations made by the Zondo Commission.

In January this year, the Zondo Commission released its recommendations on whistleblower legislation and policy in the country as part of the first chapter of its findings.

Zondo found that “recent events in South Africa which will be well known to every reader make it the highest priority that a bona fide whistleblower who reports wrongdoing should receive, as a matter of urgency, effective protection from retaliation.”

Zondo’s findings were a step in the right direction but he only made limited recommendations to improve the law. The Commission recommended the creation of a whistleblowing agency for the handling of whistleblowing on matters regarding public procurements, establishing criminal and civil immunity for whistleblowers, and implementing an awards system.

At the time, whistleblower organisation PPLAAF (Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa) said that while South African authorities should adopt these suggestions, they will not suffice to plainly protect and obtain justice for whistleblowers.

The ANC at its Nasrec conference also called for whistleblower legislation to be reward based. Its resolution was that "The ANC must mobilise communities and society around issues of corruption and position itself in a leadership role concerning a culture of exposing corruption and rewarding whistleblowers within the organization".

Despite saying all the right things, there is nothing tangible to show for it, and this means that any other potential whistleblowers would look at Deokaran’s experience and be deterred from pushing back against corruption.

There has also been almost no action in Deokaran’s specific case. It took an entire year for the Gauteng government to announce an independent forensic investigator had been appointed to look into the matter. An entire year! And only then did they do so because of the pressure mounting in response to the News24 investigation.

The Presidency criticised the slow action of the provincial government. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was "deeply regrettable that provincial authorities did not act expeditiously" when Deokaran first blew the whistle. He said that immediate action should have been taken, both in terms of dealing with the maladministration that she had flagged and providing her with "the necessary protection".

While it is impressive that the President has effectively rebuked Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s government for not acting quicker, there will be no consequence. If anything, Makhura looks set to be appointed as a cabinet minister if reports are to be believed.

It’s wonderful that the Presidency is outspoken on the issue of whistleblowers, but such comments remain hollow if no action is taken that substantially changes the experience of these courageous individuals who risk their lives and livelihoods in the interests of the country.

It is also remarkable that to date, those who ordered Deokaran’s assassination have not been brought to book. The actual gunmen have been arrested and are facing the law, but we are not fools. Politically powerful individuals are being protected. If journalists were able to investigate and expose the gross mismanagement and blatant looting at Tembisa Hospital that Deokaran was trying to stop, then why can’t law enforcement agencies follow the money and do the same?

Thanks to solid, brave investigative reporting, we now know that the hospital was spending hundreds of thousands of rand ostensibly on skinny girls' jeans and wingback chairs, money that should have gone to providing much-needed medical care to the people of Tembisa.

Babita Deokaran's murder deserves our outrage. She deserves our respect. But she also deserves much, much more.

Her brother Rakesh told me on The Midday Report this week that much much more needs to happen. “A proper honest investigation needs to be carried out and all involved need to answer and be punished for their role in her death,” he said. “At the end of the day [whistleblowers] need to trust the system, they need to believe in the system. If the system is going to fail them, there are not many people who will come forward. As a country, we cannot fail them at all.”

It is all hollow unless there is real tangible change to the country’s legislation, and genuine accountability for those who looted the state, as well as for those who ordered her to be killed for trying to stop them from doing so.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist, author, and presenter of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran




25 August 2022 5:13 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Whistleblower
Babita Deokaran
State capture whistleblower

More from Opinion

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tommaso79/123rf.com

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kirisa99/123rf.com

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

16 August 2022 11:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.

Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions

24 August 2022 5:07 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu

24 August 2022 2:11 PM

Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 12 February 2019.

ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away

23 August 2022 8:17 AM

In a media statement, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni hailed Mentor as a true patriot that served her country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of members of Abahlali baseMjondolo on 24 February 2020 marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities on land reform. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN

'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead

22 August 2022 8:19 PM

Sbu Zikode, president at Abahlali Basemjondolo, chats to John Perlman about Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Lindokuhle Mnguni being killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede (front right) and some of her co-accused appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in her corruption case on 10 December 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges

22 August 2022 2:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Amendments to Municipal Systems Act to end patronage in SA municipalities?

22 August 2022 12:29 PM

Government says the signing into law of amendments to the Municipal Systems Act is a massive leap forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Monkeypox belongs to the Poxviridae family of viruses, which includes smallpox. Picture: CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox

19 August 2022 2:32 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm took place on 18 June 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe

19 August 2022 12:34 PM

African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams delivered his State of the City Address at the Tshwane House Council Chambers on 22 April 2022. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’

18 August 2022 6:42 PM

Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are not losing the battle', Lebeya on fighting priority crimes in SA

Local

New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'

Business Local

[IN PICTURES] Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown march in Tshwane

A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Basic Income Grant would cost SA more than R374bn over 3 years, says researcher

24 August 2022 9:23 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns victorious over Stellenbosch FC

24 August 2022 8:46 PM

Sex-for-jobs allegations plague Lenasia South Hospital

24 August 2022 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA