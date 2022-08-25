Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Africa Melane spoke to a certified financial planner at Money Wit Financial Wellness, Kristen Malan about the latest inflation rate and how it impacts consumers.
Consumers have no choice but to resort to credit facilities to afford living expenses.
This is according to a certified financial planner at Wit Financial Wellness, Kristen Malan.
Food and fuel price hikes were some of the main drivers of the high rate of inflation.
Stats SA added that transport, electricity, housing and utilities continued to push inflation higher.
Malan said that the recent inflation rate hike made it difficult for consumers to save money.
These new numbers are shocking, and it is not easy to say to someone to relook at their budget and unfortunately, high interest rates lead to a decrease in buying power and income is not increasing.Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness
Unfortunately, a lot of people must resort to credit facilities to afford these expenses.Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/simpson33/simpson331412/simpson33141200011/34542226-hand-with-credit-card-swipe-through-terminal-for-sale-in-supermarket.jpg
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More
More from Lifestyle
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning
The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.Read More
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better
'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More