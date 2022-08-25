April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water
Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Tongaat Civic Association, Don Perumall about Tongaat residents who have not had clean water since April this year.
This follows the devastating floods in April where a water treatment plant was severely affected, compromising the quality of the water in the area.
Perumall said that non-governmental organisations and civil society had tried to supply water to its 60,000 residents after the municipality failed to do so.
According to Perumall, the municipality bears the blame as it failed to invoke Section 36 which would have allowed the tender process to be bypassed and the treatment plant to be fixed.
This has caused a delay in repairing the plant - which means residents will have to wait until October before they can receive purified water from the plant.
In this case, it went through a tender process. Once a tender was awarded, somebody objected to that and it had taken an additional month before that could be resolved. So, it was an entire delay.Don Perumall, president - Tongaat Civic Association
Community members are currently on strike and Perumall said that they were being shot at with rubber bullets and tear-gassed.
Scroll up for the full audio.
