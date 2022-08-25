Streaming issues? Report here
Are unions' demands feasible or just a pipe dream?

25 August 2022 7:50 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Cosatu
saftu
SA econmoy
fiscal deficit

Economists say South Africa simply cannot afford to give in to unions' demands.

Africa Melane spoke to Professor Andre Roux, the head of the Futures Studies Programmes at Stellenbosch Business School, about the list of demands from the country's trade union federations.

  • Economics Professor Andre Roux says the government is too over-indebted to give in to the demands of the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Federation of Trade Unions
  • Borrowing money to fund a basic income grant and a higher minimum wage is simply not feasible
Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

The list of demands from striking union members participating in Wednesday's nationwide protests were long.

From increasing the minimum wage to R72 per hour, a basic income grant of R1,500 grant, scrapping the 2% wage offer to public servants, the filling of all vacancies in schools, hospitals and police stations, as well as a cap on fuel prices and interest rate hikes, to name a few.

But can National Treasury afford this, considering that it's already spending more money than it collects in revenue?

I'm afraid the quick and honest answer is that economically and financially, no they [National Treasury] are not. Government, as it is, is overburdened and over-indebted. If we take, for instance, the demand for a basic income grant... that will cost taxpayers an extra R100 billion - which we can ill afford in these difficult times.

Professor Andre Roux, head of the Futures Studies Programmes - Stellenbosch Business School

Roux said that South Africa would eventually reach a point where it can't pay the interest on all the money it had borrowed.

We cannot live from year to year, from month to month, hoping we will get some kind of windfall. Remember, for every R100 worth of tax the government collects, about R70 goes to paying civil servants, financing our existing social grants system and interest on existing government debt.

Professor Andre Roux, head of the Futures Studies Programmes - Stellenbosch Business School

Spending money on the unions' demands will lead to raising taxes, borrowing money, or, alternatively, spending elsewhere, said Roux.

And this simply isn't feasible given South Africa's "surplus of deficits".

There's a deficit in jobs, a deficit in skills, a trust deficit and an institutional deficit. We are faced with a whole bunch of deficits that simply are not sustainable in the long term.

Professor Andre Roux, Head of the Futures Studies Programmes - Stellenbosch Business School



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
