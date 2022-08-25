Unlawful Entry of Premises Bill seeks to counter illegal land invasion
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the spokesperson of Department of Justice and Correctional Services, Chrispin Phiri, about the new proposed bill.
The new proposed Unlawful Entry of Premises Bill will see illegal land and building invaders facing arrest if promulgated.
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services published the draft of the bill for comment.
The department wants to replace the old Trespass Act which dates back to 1959.
"The draft Bill makes it clear that a person who enters a premises without permission or a lawful reason is guilty of an offence. If the intruder does not leave the premises, the South African Police Service must assist to remove the person," said the department.
Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa, Phiri said that the bill would be able to clear confusion and assist with property ownership.
This act will define what a lawful land occupier and an intruder is. You must have a title deed to own property and that is something that is not included in the current legislation.Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice and correctional services
You will be entitled to defend yourself if someone intrudes on your home and be entitled to protect your home as well.Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice and correctional services
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More