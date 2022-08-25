Unlawful Entry of Premises Bill seeks to counter illegal land invasion





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the spokesperson of Department of Justice and Correctional Services, Chrispin Phiri, about the new proposed bill.

The new proposed Unlawful Entry of Premises Bill will see illegal land and building invaders facing arrest if promulgated.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services published the draft of the bill for comment.

The department wants to replace the old Trespass Act which dates back to 1959.

"The draft Bill makes it clear that a person who enters a premises without permission or a lawful reason is guilty of an offence. If the intruder does not leave the premises, the South African Police Service must assist to remove the person," said the department.

Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa, Phiri said that the bill would be able to clear confusion and assist with property ownership.

This act will define what a lawful land occupier and an intruder is. You must have a title deed to own property and that is something that is not included in the current legislation. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice and correctional services

You will be entitled to defend yourself if someone intrudes on your home and be entitled to protect your home as well. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice and correctional services

