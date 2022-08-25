Mkhwebane is wasting time, abusing the Constitutional Court - Casac
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo, about the Constitutional Court's rescission application dismissal against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Casac is of the view that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is playing the victim card and abusing the judiciary.
Naidoo said that the abuse allegations made by Mkhwebane against Constitutional Court are unfounded.
This came as the Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continued.
This is her second attempted rescission application, and it only proves that Busisiwe Mkhwebane is unfit to hold office and she is indeed wasting the time of the Constitutional Court to hear matters that brings no success.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Naidoo added that Mkhwebane portrayed herself as the victim and had zero understanding of the law.
Once again, she is seeking to paint herself as a victim and it is quite clear that this has nothing to do with women abuse and [it is] clear that she has no understanding of the law and seeking to abuse court for political processes.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More