Mkhwebane is wasting time, abusing the Constitutional Court - Casac





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo, about the Constitutional Court's rescission application dismissal against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Casac is of the view that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is playing the victim card and abusing the judiciary.

Naidoo said that the abuse allegations made by Mkhwebane against Constitutional Court are unfounded.

This came as the Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continued.

This is her second attempted rescission application, and it only proves that Busisiwe Mkhwebane is unfit to hold office and she is indeed wasting the time of the Constitutional Court to hear matters that brings no success. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Naidoo added that Mkhwebane portrayed herself as the victim and had zero understanding of the law.

Once again, she is seeking to paint herself as a victim and it is quite clear that this has nothing to do with women abuse and [it is] clear that she has no understanding of the law and seeking to abuse court for political processes. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

