16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018

In 2018, 34% of South Africans surveyed said they supported trophy hunting but in a recent poll by the Humane Society International, that number has dropped to 16%. Earlier this month a survey showed 84% of tourists to SA were opposed to trophy hunting.

On 10 August, World Lion Day, a study on trophy hunting in South Africa revealed that 84% of international tourists wanted the South African government to ban trophy hunting.

According to the World Animal Protection poll, of the 10,900 people surveyed, the vast majority were opposed to the practice.

Now a separate poll by global animal protection organisation the Humane Society International, which was carried out by IPSOS, has revealed that 16% of South Africans continue to support trophy hunting.

Similarly, 17% are not opposed to canned lion hunting.

Despite the concern for animal rights groups, the figures do show a considerable decline in local support for these practices compared to four years ago.

In 2018, 34% and 31% of South Africans supported trophy and canned lion hunting respectively.

Interestingly, opposition for both groups was its highest among locals in 2020, when just 12% and 10 % of the people were in support.

Regionally, the greatest support for canned and trophy hunting came from the Western Cape and Limpopo, while the greatest opposition was felt in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

