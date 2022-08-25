16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
- In 2018, 34% of South Africans surveyed said they supported trophy hunting but in a recent poll by the Humane Society International, that number has dropped to 16% - Earlier this month a survey showed 84% of tourists to SA were opposed to trophy hunting
On 10 August, World Lion Day, a study on trophy hunting in South Africa revealed that 84% of international tourists wanted the South African government to ban trophy hunting.
According to the World Animal Protection poll, of the 10,900 people surveyed, the vast majority were opposed to the practice.
Now a separate poll by global animal protection organisation the Humane Society International, which was carried out by IPSOS, has revealed that 16% of South Africans continue to support trophy hunting.
Similarly, 17% are not opposed to canned lion hunting.
Despite the concern for animal rights groups, the figures do show a considerable decline in local support for these practices compared to four years ago.
In 2018, 34% and 31% of South Africans supported trophy and canned lion hunting respectively.
Interestingly, opposition for both groups was its highest among locals in 2020, when just 12% and 10 % of the people were in support.
Regionally, the greatest support for canned and trophy hunting came from the Western Cape and Limpopo, while the greatest opposition was felt in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
You can read the full report here
RELATED: Why is SA still allowing trophy hunting?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111505451_african-lion-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-panthera-leo-family-of-felidae.html
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More