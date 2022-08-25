WATCH: Teary woman in a bar explains Michael Jackson phobia





A video has gone viral of a woman who was reduced to tears in a bar while a man impersonating Michael Jackson was performing one of the late star's hits - Thriller.

Ruby Marriott was on holiday with her family at Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

The 18-year-old later explained that she has a Michael Jackson phobia, dating back from when she was about five years old when she used to see "creepy edited videos of him that people made and conspiracy theories that he's alive" adding that _Thriller _played a lot.

She shared that once, on holiday in Los Angeles, one of her family members jokingly said that the King of Pop stays in one of the rooms they had rented.

