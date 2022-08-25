WATCH: Teary woman in a bar explains Michael Jackson phobia
A video has gone viral of a woman who was reduced to tears in a bar while a man impersonating Michael Jackson was performing one of the late star's hits - Thriller.
Ruby Marriott was on holiday with her family at Ayia Napa in Cyprus.
The 18-year-old later explained that she has a Michael Jackson phobia, dating back from when she was about five years old when she used to see "creepy edited videos of him that people made and conspiracy theories that he's alive" adding that _Thriller _played a lot.
She shared that once, on holiday in Los Angeles, one of her family members jokingly said that the King of Pop stays in one of the rooms they had rented.
I’m in TEARSSS 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gdydpy98gl— OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) August 23, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More
More from Entertainment
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
WATCH: Business owner follows shoplifter all the way home and demands payment
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More
WATCH: Crowd, band chant father's name to find his missing son
A video went viral when a man picked up a child who was missing in the crowd and started chanting his father's name.Read More
WATCH: Woman shoots her royalty shot at the Zulu King Misuzulu
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More