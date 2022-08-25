How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning
Clement Manyathela spoke to members of the trans community about the systemic microaggressions they confronted from the healthcare system upon deciding to undergo gender affirmation surgery.
Despite South Africa having one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world, the rights meant to protect the queer community are often not implemented on the ground.
This has led to societal and systematic discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation and gender identities - which is tantamount to human rights abuse.
Transitioning is, perhaps, one of the examples that are the most glaringly obvious.
Lehlogonolo Machaba, who belongs to the trans community, said the process was daunting and tedious as it involved psychiatric evaluation prior to undergoing sex reassignment surgery.
However, not every trans person wants to undergo the burdensome procedure - which lays bare challenges around access, among others.
Another issue that Machaba pointed out was the protracted period prior to the actual operation - which included taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
In order for a trans person to undergo sex reassignment surgery, they have to see a psychiatrist for, like, [six months] to a year so that they can, actually, diagnose them with gender dysphoria... They will have to take you through the whole process before you undergo the HRTs. They'll have to appoint you a specific psychiatrist where you'll undergo the whole six to twelve-month session.Lehlogonolo Machaba
After that, you'll undergo a trial period for a year or two so you'll have to live the gender you desire to live for that period afterward. That's when they will decide that you're fit enough to undergo the sex reassignment surgery because they don't want to make a mistake for a person to regret after undergoing the whole surgery since you're not really comfortable within the gender you think you might be comfortable in.Lehlogonolo Machaba
Another member of the trans community revealed how one-on-one sessions with professionals were "invasive" and "traumatic".
What often ends up happening is that you'll sit in a session with somebody and all of the questions that are being asked are so incredibly invasive. Even if you're not talking about your gender or gender identity, it's sometimes very traumatic for people to talk about their experiences that have been hurtful or harmful to them in some kind of ways.Zoey Black
That session isn't necessarily to assist you in dealing with any sort of issues that you may be struggling with, at the time. The purpose of that session is literally for them tick a box and, so, this requirement, then, becomes so invasive and unnecessary in a process of someone who understands who they are, who knows who they are, to access those services.Zoey Black
Another trans, Yaya Mavundal said they should not be put in positions where they had to defend their identities and prove themselves worthy of recognition because it stripped away their agency.
To sit there and listen to someone tell you that you are not ready when you know that you are ready is kind of disturbing... It's just so unfortunate that sometimes you are subjected to that you need to see a psychiatrist because of the need to make sure that you are ready, whereas, I think you're the only person that really knows the truth. You know yourself better than anyone. No medical practitioner, or anyone, can tell you about yourself.Yaya Mavundla
Mavundla added that one's gender identity when it came to transitioning was in the hands of the system.
If a doctor reports that you are not ready, you are not going to go ahead because you're not going to be accepted, anyway, because they need those results. Same thing when you go to home affairs to apply for your ID, you need those results. If you don't have a letter from them, unfortunately, you can't do anything.Yaya Mavundla
This has led to trans activists and organisations advocating to root out the current assessment model - which is not vested in human rights.
This is part of the ongoing work that we are attempting to do around with the Department of Health, with the Department of Home Affairs, as well, to try and get those requirements done away with because they don't seem to serve any sort of real function and they, sometimes, end up causing more harm than they intend to... The model that we've been working with is incredibly outdated, it's incredibly pathologising. It really isn't based on any sort of human rights-based framework.Zoey Black
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
More from Lifestyle
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better
'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More