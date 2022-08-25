'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'





Mandy Wiener interviewed legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala and EFF’s Sinawo Tambo on the case.

• Lobby group Afriforum has lost their hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

• The Equality Court dismissed the case on Thursday due to Afriforum’s failure to prove that the song ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’ or ‘Kill the Boer’ constitutes hate speech.

AfriForum’s Ernst Roets outside the Johannesburg High Court following the 'Shoot the boer' judgment on 25 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Echoing Judge Edwin Molahlehi’s judgement, Zikalala added that AfriForum’s witnesses were also proven as untrustworthy.

Now in this case the causal connection of saying that once you uttered those words ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’ or “kill the boer’’ does it instigate or cause someone to go into literal interpretation and go and do that? I think [AfriForum] has failed to do that. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

This comes after the judge highlighted that the expert witness in the case - AfriForum’s Ernst Roets, was not a correct fit as he was also partisan.

Roets has confirmed that the group plans to appeal Molahlehi's judgement.

If the case goes to appeal it will form the basis of what we regard as hate speech because AfriForum will not be able to provide any new evidence, Zikalala explained.

Meanwhile, EFF’s national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has welcomed the dismissal of what he called a ‘frivolous’ case.

The party will continue to defend South Africa’s liberation history and that includes its songs, said Tambo.

There was no causal link made between the singing of that song and farm murders. Sinawo Tambo, EFF's National spokesperson

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.