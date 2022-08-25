'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
Mandy Wiener interviewed legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala and EFF’s Sinawo Tambo on the case.
• Lobby group Afriforum has lost their hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
• The Equality Court dismissed the case on Thursday due to Afriforum’s failure to prove that the song ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’ or ‘Kill the Boer’ constitutes hate speech.
Echoing Judge Edwin Molahlehi’s judgement, Zikalala added that AfriForum’s witnesses were also proven as untrustworthy.
Now in this case the causal connection of saying that once you uttered those words ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’ or “kill the boer’’ does it instigate or cause someone to go into literal interpretation and go and do that? I think [AfriForum] has failed to do that.Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst
This comes after the judge highlighted that the expert witness in the case - AfriForum’s Ernst Roets, was not a correct fit as he was also partisan.
Roets has confirmed that the group plans to appeal Molahlehi's judgement.
If the case goes to appeal it will form the basis of what we regard as hate speech because AfriForum will not be able to provide any new evidence, Zikalala explained.
Meanwhile, EFF’s national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has welcomed the dismissal of what he called a ‘frivolous’ case.
The party will continue to defend South Africa’s liberation history and that includes its songs, said Tambo.
There was no causal link made between the singing of that song and farm murders.Sinawo Tambo, EFF's National spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Corruption Watch has red-flagged rampant corruption in the education sector. The organisation has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More
16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa.Read More