'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry





Clement Manyathela spoke to 702 Music and Soulful Sunday host, Kenny Maistry, about his 30 years experience in radio.

Veteran broadcaster Kenny Maistry has reminisced about how the Zulu music genres - Mbaqanga and Isicathamiya, paved a foundation for his radio career.

Maistry was hanging out with 702's Clement Manyathela. He's celebrating 30 years in broadcasting.

The maestro talked about hosting His Time Tunnel feature on 947. It celebrated classic hits. He's also told Manyathela that the radio foundation started, after he visited his grandmother in Pietermaritzburg.

We grew up in separate areas back in the day, and as a kid I would go to visit my granny in Pietermaritzburg and opposite - there was a record bar next to her house and that is where I was drawn to African music. Kenny Maistry, Veteran broadcaster

These sounds, mbaqanga and isicathamiya, drawn me to music and that is what laid the foundation to radio. Kenny Maistry, Veteran broadcaster

Talking about his 702 Music and Soulful Sundays, Maistry said he connects families and friends, across the globe, through his classical music.

With Soulful Sundays, we have established that emotional connection with our listeners, and that is one of the foundations of radio. Kenny Maistry, Veteran broadcaster

We used voice notes during Covid-19 to connect families and friends across countries in Africa, Europe, and North America. Kenny Maistry, Veteran broadcaster

Kenny Maistry presents Saturday's 702 Music, Solid Gold, and Soulful Sundays over the weekends.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip