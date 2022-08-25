'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education
Mandy Wiener spoke to Melusi Ncala, a researcher at Corruption Watch, about the organisation's news report into corruption in the education section.
- Corruption Watch used a sample size of 10 percent of corruption reports received between 2012 and 2021
- An evaluation of the 3,667 reports received, revealed that corruption affected 3,417 schools, 183 Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and 67 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.
Corruption Watch on Thursday released a new report into corruption at our learning institutions and it makes for some shocking reading.
They investigated, among other matters, theft of funds, embezzlement, maladministration, wasteful spending, and abuse of authority.
Taking a sample size of 10 percent of all the corruption reports, between 2012 and 2021 - it found that of the 3,667 reports, more than 93 percent of corruption cases were from primary and high schools.
The majority of cases...about 3400 cases of school corruption, followed by SETAs at about 813 cases, and TVET colleges about 67 cases of corruption.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Ncala says they've highlighted corruption in the sector before and government has promised them that consequences would follow. But he says the perpetrators remain in the system and the problems persist.
Government has failed to hold perpetrators accountable. What we found is they use a system of rotation - where there is a principal implicated in corruption, they are suspended and he or she is then placed in another school. It tells you just how seriously government actually views corruption.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
The majority of the instances of corruption took place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Corruption Watch has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."
Source : Image Supplied: Corruption Watch
More from Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
The power utility said protest-hit area of Soweto is plagued by illegal connections.Read More
'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
The health department says Limpopo Health MEC for Phophi Ramathuba’s sentiments were valid but raised at an unsuitable level.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
'Afriforum failed to establish causal link between 'Kill the boer' & violence'
According to a legal analyst, the lobby group neglected to prove how chanting the song 'Dubul’ ibhunu' incites violence.Read More
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry
The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from 2009 to 2011.Read More
16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa.Read More