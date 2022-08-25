'Sound the alarm' - A report into corruption in education





Mandy Wiener spoke to Melusi Ncala, a researcher at Corruption Watch, about the organisation's news report into corruption in the education section.

Corruption Watch used a sample size of 10 percent of corruption reports received between 2012 and 2021

An evaluation of the 3,667 reports received, revealed that corruption affected 3,417 schools, 183 Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and 67 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Image Supplied: Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch on Thursday released a new report into corruption at our learning institutions and it makes for some shocking reading.

They investigated, among other matters, theft of funds, embezzlement, maladministration, wasteful spending, and abuse of authority.

Taking a sample size of 10 percent of all the corruption reports, between 2012 and 2021 - it found that of the 3,667 reports, more than 93 percent of corruption cases were from primary and high schools.

The majority of cases...about 3400 cases of school corruption, followed by SETAs at about 813 cases, and TVET colleges about 67 cases of corruption. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

Ncala says they've highlighted corruption in the sector before and government has promised them that consequences would follow. But he says the perpetrators remain in the system and the problems persist.

Government has failed to hold perpetrators accountable. What we found is they use a system of rotation - where there is a principal implicated in corruption, they are suspended and he or she is then placed in another school. It tells you just how seriously government actually views corruption. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

The majority of the instances of corruption took place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Corruption Watch has pointed to principals and school governing body members, saying they're the "primary culprits."