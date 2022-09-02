Abused women deserve to be protected. That's what these women are ensuring!





Gender-based violence is nothing new in many communities in our country. Sadly, in some, it is so prevalent that many victims have become reluctant to seek counselling or support in their time of immense need... but a group of dedicated Gauteng female activists is working hard to see that trend reversed.

The Nisaa Institute for Women's Development, or Nisaa as it is more commonly known, was founded in 1994 in response to the growing problem of violence against women.

Zubeda Dangor, Nisaa's Executive Director, started her career as a Clinical Psychologist at the Department of Health, working with women who presented as depressed. She realised that the women who showed symptoms of depression were often suffering symptoms of being abused. which is what led her on her path to sheltering abused women.

Nisaa promotes women’s and children’s rights through Counseling and shelter services; awareness and advocacy, training and in development of local, national, regional and international partnerships.

As recently as the Covid-19 lockdown, researchers indicated a spike in certain forms of GBV as victims and perpetrators of abuse were often contained in close quarters.

702's Relebogile Mabotja visited Nisaa's offices in Lenasia with the Dis-Chem Foundation to meet all the amazing people at the organisation who are working tirelessly to make the communities safer for abused women.

Watch 702's Relebogile Mabotja with Jacqui from The Dis-Chem Foundation visit Nisaa's offices in Lenasia ...

Dangor says that the little funding they receive goes towards building their infrastructure. Their priority is to raise enough money to build family units to help support families in need.

Nisaa gets 39% of its funding from the government for shelter projects and the rest has to be funded. The pandemic has made it difficult. Zubeda Dangor, Executive Director - Nisaa Institute for Women's Development

Zikhona Setheni says that through help from the organisation, she was able to rediscover herself. Zikhona first came to Nisaa as a victim of abuse, some of which she did not recognise. She now works as a housemother for Nisaa.

I came to Nisaa as a client. I went through abuse. I can say I was a victim but now I'm a victor. Zikhona Setheni – Survivor and Housemother

