Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Neal Froneman about Sibanye-Stillwater's half-year results.
- Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a 51% drop in its half-year profit for the six months to end-June
- However, the mining giant notes that is off the back of record profits last year
Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a 51% drop in its half-year profit for the six months to end-June.
Profit fell to R12.3 billion following the record number of R25.3 billion for the first half of 2021.
However, the multi-national mining and metals processing group says this still compares favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021 (R8.5 billion).
Headline earnings per share were R4.23 rand, down from R8.43 in the same period last year.
Sibanye declared a dividend of 138c per share.
Production from the Group's South African gold operations was 63% lower year-on-year, primarily due to a strike which lasted over three months.
Floods also cut production at its US platinum group metal operations.
Related stories:
RELATED: Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
RELATED: Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye-Stillwater.
There's absolutely no doubt that managing 30 000 people in our gold division or 85 000 overall in South Africa is a huge challenge... but it's a responsibility we take on very seriously.Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater
And I think we've been successful - this is our third-highest profit ever despite being a big dip on what were actually record profits... A lot of it is also driven by commodity variations, but we did have under-performance and we shouldn't hide behind the commodity price variations.Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Froneman
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
More from Business
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
Are unions' demands feasible or just a pipe dream?
Economists say South Africa simply cannot afford to give in to unions' demands.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More