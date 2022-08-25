Streaming issues? Report here
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Woodstock
The Money Show
Michelle Obama
Other People's Money
Bruce Whifield
Karen Dudley
The Kitchen

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Bruce Whitfield interviews chef and food writer Karen Dudley for "Other People's Money" on The Money Show.

- Karen Dudley closed down popular Woodstock eatery "The Kitchen" when the COVID pandemic struck

- The chef and food writer has taken up other challenges in the food space, saying she now understands she has more to offer

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk
Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

Cape Town's Karen Dudley is a chef, restaurateur, food writer and author.

Dudley is perhaps best known for "The Kitchen", a restaurant she ran in Woodstock for more than a decade before closing it down when the COVID pandemic struck.

"It did change our whole lives... but onwards and upwards is the new thing!"

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk
Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

Michelle Obama famously lunched at The Kitchen during a visit to South Africa in 2011.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dudley during the "Other People's Money" slot on The Money Show.

She says her beloved Woodstock eatery became a victim of COVID quite early on in the lockdown period.

At the time it was quite devastating and people were really, really upset.... but I think few understand just what it takes to run a restaurant, keep a restaurant and look after 20 staff when you don't know what you're looking at... The conviviality of The Kitchen - I just knew it wasn't going to be the same again.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

You give it your everything... and we made something beautiful and amazing, and I'm very proud of what we did... Now I'm looking to the lessons of that time.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

As painful as closing The Kitchen was, there was a blessed release as well, and the freedom to move on to other things and understand that I have more to offer.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

To be honest, it's been wonderful to have jobs! I just love having a job! I love not being an entrepreneur. I am essentially an entrepreneur, but...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I came to business as a creative... As time went on I had to learn how to make business work, that wonderful trifecta of having your systems and your creativity and joy and love connect in some way...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

You have two layers: you have all the people you're looking after and then you have all the customers coming... There's a joy but also an obligation and a commitment to this life. And ultimately it was quite exhausting! I sometimes had to go home salary-less in December...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I knew expanding would possibly be a folly... and even when I did open a little place called The Diningroom two doors down I could see that when you split your operation, there are all kinds of challenges...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

The most fun is when you're a small operation and you manage people's expectations... There's a joy there of being really clear about what it is that you're offering.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I realised that all the love I was giving all the people in my shop I could still do... I came at it in several different ways... One was to teach and inspire people online [Instagram]... and then growing my personal brand through my little source industry... Most of what I've been loving doing is a bit of consulting... helping other people with food spaces.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

The real challenge for the future is... how we feed people well and sustainably, and make money for everybody. There is enough!

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview with Karen Dudley


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley




