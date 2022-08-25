Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
- The Competition Commission raided the premises of eight long-term insurance companies on Thursday on suspicion of price-fixing and collusion
- The insurers include heavyweights like Sanlam, Old Mutual and Discovery
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight of South Africa's major life insurers on Thursday.
They are suspected of price fixing and collusion.
The search and seizure operations took place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.
The Commission says it has reasonable grounds to suspect the insurers colluded to fix prices and/or trading conditions in respect of fees for investment products.
Search and seizure raids taking place today at offices of 8 long-term insurance companies. The #CompComSA is investigating alleged collusive practices to fix prices and/or trading conditions in respect of fees for investment products. Full statement 👇🏽— CompComSA (@CompComSA) August 25, 2022
https://t.co/EROL7hhMdp
This is the list of insurance companies:
- BrightRock Life Limited
- Discovery Limited
- FMI
- Hollard Insurance Group
- Momentum
- Old Mutual Insure Limited
- Professional Provident Society Limited
- Sanlam
Bruce Whitfield got comment from competition law specialist Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.
The Commission is talking about price fixing and collusion - a trading condition would centre around, for instance, putting together a product and all rolling out the same product.Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
The burden of proof for the Commission is still to actually prove that there was an agreement or concerted practice; similar behaviour amongst different participants within an industry. That's the evidence they will have to present before the Tribunal to prosecute the insurance companies for collusion.Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
The interesting question is, what is the smoking gun the Commission is pursuing at the rate that the raids took place today, she says.
They must have some level of prima facie evidence to have convinced a judge to issue a warrant for the search to take place today.Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thodonal/thodonal1806/thodonal180600308/103541713-symbol-of-family-protection-by-a-general-agent.jpg
