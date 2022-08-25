'Valid points but wrong platform' - Health dept on Limpopo Health MEC's comments
Mandy Wiener interviewed health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale on the latest response to the incident.
• Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been heavily criticised for instructing a Zimbabwean patient to seek medical care from Emmerson Mnangagwa, and not from a hospital in Bela Bela, Limpopo.
• In a widely circulated video, the MEC tells the patient how foreign nationals are 'killing her health system'.
She was raising valid issues but with the wrong person at the wrong time or through the wrong platform, Mohale said.
We feel the platform that was used by the Limpopo MEC of health was not appropriate. We felt that debate or discussion would take place at another level not at the level of patient and the MEC.Foster Mohale, Health department spokesperson
Following calls to remove Ramathuba from her post, the department is gathering information which will be assessed by acting health minister Angie Motshekga.
He also confirmed that the matter is not under investigation by the department at this time.
No one is under investigation in this case. We are trying to get as much information as possible in order to understand and also see the cause of that incident in order to prevent the repeat of the incident.Foster Mohale, Health department spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HealthZA/posts/pfbid0XUtzSd97LKFhzFDkbsM9DunvcQXpxQMpe1QB8TEjehnP8qkduzG4VCNR8J6MVWKnl
