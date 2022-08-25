Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magi... 25 August 2022 8:00 PM
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing. 25 August 2022 6:41 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021. 25 August 2022 7:45 PM
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved. 25 August 2022 7:24 PM
View all Business
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community. 25 August 2022 2:34 PM
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better 'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215. 25 August 2022 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from... 25 August 2022 1:36 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: Teary woman in a bar explains Michael Jackson phobia Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2022 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

25 August 2022 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
NASA
Mars
Space exploration
Astronomy
Mars landing
moon landing
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Tana Joseph
Artemis 1
Artemis 2
Artemis 3

A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.

Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph.

  • Humans will return to the moon in 2024, 55 years after first setting foot on Earth’s largest satellite

  • On Monday, the unmanned Artemis 1 will set off

  • It will be followed by the crewed Artemis II and Artemis III in 2024 and 2025, respectively

© forplayday/123rf.com
© forplayday/123rf.com

What if we find out the moon is made of cheese? … What would that mean for us? Is it going to be nice times and a snack platter, or will some people keep all the cheese for themselves?

Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer

Nasa will once again send humans to the moon, more than half a century since the Apollo mission.

It aims to land people on unexplored lunar areas and, eventually, on Mars.

The impetus now for Nasa to go back to the moon is to try and use it as a launchpad… to build something permanent… to go from the moon to Mars…

Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer

Next week, the unmanned Artemis 1 will set off for the moon on a test run before humans take the voyage in 2024 on Artemis II and in 2025 on Artemis III.

Artemis-related programs will cost about R1.5 trillion (US$93 billion) with next week’s launch costing about R69 billion (US$4.1 billion).

The moon mission is set to be far more inclusive than the all-American, all-male first one.

Nevertheless, Joseph is sceptical as many of the same motivations as before remain, and Africans will again be excluded.

It sounds really great… but the military-industrial complex is heavily involved… The only African that has ever been to space is Mark Shuttleworth… a billionaire… It’s going to be spectacular! … and then what?

Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer

The inspirational effect of a new manned moon mission can hardly be overestimated, says Joseph.

I became an astronomer because the Cape Times used to publish images from the Hubble Space Telescope on its front page…

Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer

Kiewit interviewed Joseph - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion




25 August 2022 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
NASA
Mars
Space exploration
Astronomy
Mars landing
moon landing
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Tana Joseph
Artemis 1
Artemis 2
Artemis 3

More from World

Melissa Raouf Miss England finalist Instgram DK Pixels UK.JPG

Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance

25 August 2022 12:53 PM

20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dragomirescu/123rf.com

China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record

25 August 2022 11:36 AM

The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day

25 August 2022 10:17 AM

Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A statue of Robin Hood in Nottingham, UK. © infinitegraphic/123rf.com

Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

23 August 2022 3:07 PM

Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© infinitegraphic/123rf.com

Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'

23 August 2022 10:49 AM

Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff

23 August 2022 10:09 AM

According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding

22 August 2022 11:34 AM

A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© paylessimages/123rf.com

Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol

19 August 2022 2:06 PM

Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© industryandtravel/123rf.com

Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe

19 August 2022 1:23 PM

Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ grispb/123rf.com

‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

18 August 2022 10:32 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

The African National Congress on 8 April 2021 announced the appointment of 35 young people tasked with reviving the ANC Youth League. Picture: Twitter/@FasihaHassan

YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people

25 August 2022 1:49 PM

There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tommaso79/123rf.com

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam

Business Local

'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry

Local Entertainment

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

Local

EWN Highlights

'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'

25 August 2022 8:54 PM

Russian-held nuclear plant cut from Ukraine grid as Putin orders troop boost

25 August 2022 8:13 PM

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open

25 August 2022 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA