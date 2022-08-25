Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF





Mandy Wiener has the day's latest news, starting with the Equality Court's ruling in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), declaring that the singing of struggle song Dubul' ibhunu is not hate speech. Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks and EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

Analysis: Judgment on Afriforum vs Malema, EFF and Ndlozi about the chanting of Shoot the Boer – with legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

A vote of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams is under way. Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Soweto protests: the latest with Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo.

Golden Arrow buses petrol bombed in Cape Town – Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.

Health Department’s comment on Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s video clip. National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Focus on corruption in the education sector: a Corruption Watch report will highlight misappropriation of resources and maladministration in the education sector. Melusi Ncala - Corruption Watch researcher.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues – Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

Mandy's book of the week: MadBadLove: (And How the Things We Love Can Nearly Kill Us). CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King.